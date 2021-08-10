Atlanta

URBAN ONE/RADIO ONE Inspirational WPZE (PRAISE 102.5)/ATLANTA will hold the 16th annual PRAISE IN THE PARK CONCERT on OCTOBER 2nd. The live outdoor event will take place at CELLAIRIS AMPHITHEATRE.

GRAMMY & STELLAR Award-winning Gospel singer KIERRA SHEARD-KELLY will headline the concert with a live recording of an upcoming project, “KIERRA SHEARD-KELLY & FRIENDS LIVE AT PRAISE IN THE PARK ATLANTA."

Other scheduled performers include Pastor MIKE JR., CHARLES JENKINS, ISRAEL HOUGHTON, and ANTHONY BROWN & GROUP THERAPY. More artists are expected to be added to the lineup.

SHEARD-KELLY said, “PRAISE 102.5 has had my back since day one. This is going to be a family reunion for us. I’m excited about presenting new music and rockin’ out with the listeners to their favs. ATLANTA always shows mad love.”

OM/PD DEREK HARPER added, “We are excited that KIERRA has chosen to record her next project at this year’s edition of PRAISE IN THE PARK. Everyone in attendance is going to get a once in a lifetime experience."

