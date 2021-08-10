Peer Recognition

KANSAS CITY PBS Triple A KTBG (90.9 THE BRIDGE)/KANSAS CITY was named Radio Station of the Year by the MISSOURI BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION at a live ceremony SUNDAY, AUGUST 8th in BRANSON, MO.

More than two hundred awards were presented to radio and TV stations during the MBA Awards ceremony. The MISSOURI BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION is a nonprofit agency that represents more than 350 radio and television stations in MISSOURI.

For a complete list of 2021 MBA AWARD winners, click here.

