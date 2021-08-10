-
KTBG/Kansas City Named ‘Radio Station Of The Year” By Missouri Broadcasters Assoc.
by John Schoenberger
August 10, 2021 at 9:45 AM (PT)
KANSAS CITY PBS Triple A KTBG (90.9 THE BRIDGE)/KANSAS CITY was named Radio Station of the Year by the MISSOURI BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION at a live ceremony SUNDAY, AUGUST 8th in BRANSON, MO.
More than two hundred awards were presented to radio and TV stations during the MBA Awards ceremony. The MISSOURI BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION is a nonprofit agency that represents more than 350 radio and television stations in MISSOURI.
