10% Sold To Ackman

Hedge fund investor BILL ACKMAN's PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS LTD., PERSHING SQUARE L.P., and PERSHING SQUARE INTERNATIONAL LTD. have purchased a 7.1% stake in UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP from VIVENDI S.E. for about $2.8 billion (128,555,017 shares at $21.78 per share). The PERSHING companies also have a right, which they intend to exercise, to acquire up to 2.9% more of UMG at the same price by SEPTEMBER 9th.

The deal puts a valuation of about $41 billlion on UMG and represents ACKMAN's Plan B after his intended purchase of 10% of UMG using a SPAC raised concerns at the SEC. VIVENDI has previously announced its intent to spin off UMG once 60% of its stock is distributed to shareholders.

In a press release, VIVENDI said that it "is very satisfied with the arrival at UMG of Mr. ACKMAN, a major American investor, providing once again evidence of the music company’s global success and attractiveness."

