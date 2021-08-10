-
Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Buys 7.1% Stake In Universal Music Group From Vivendi, Plans To Buy 2.9% More
by Perry Michael Simon
August 10, 2021 at 12:11 PM (PT)
Hedge fund investor BILL ACKMAN's PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS LTD., PERSHING SQUARE L.P., and PERSHING SQUARE INTERNATIONAL LTD. have purchased a 7.1% stake in UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP from VIVENDI S.E. for about $2.8 billion (128,555,017 shares at $21.78 per share). The PERSHING companies also have a right, which they intend to exercise, to acquire up to 2.9% more of UMG at the same price by SEPTEMBER 9th.
The deal puts a valuation of about $41 billlion on UMG and represents ACKMAN's Plan B after his intended purchase of 10% of UMG using a SPAC raised concerns at the SEC. VIVENDI has previously announced its intent to spin off UMG once 60% of its stock is distributed to shareholders.
In a press release, VIVENDI said that it "is very satisfied with the arrival at UMG of Mr. ACKMAN, a major American investor, providing once again evidence of the music company’s global success and attractiveness."