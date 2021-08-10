Seems Quiet... Almost TOO Quiet

No new station sale applications appeared in the FCC database as of mid-afternoon TUESDAY (8/10).

Applying for STAs were INTELLI LLC (KKOL-A/SEATTLE, reduced power due to interference to nearby homes); INSPIRATION TIME, INC. (WZTE-A/UNION CITY, PA, reduced power due to transmitter issues); and EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION (KLVC/MAGALIA, CA, correcting coordinates).

LIGHT OF LIFE MINISTRIES, INC. has requested a Silent STA for WWWA/WINSLOW, ME while the station's transmitter is replaced.

CROSSTEXAS MEDIA, INC. has filed for an extension of its Silent STA for KCOX-A/JASPER, TX due to "ongoing staffing difficulties."

GRENAX BROADCASTING, LLC has closed on the sale of Top 40 WCFX/CLARE-MOUNT PLEASANT, MI to BLACK DIAMOND BROADCAST GROUP, LLC for $500,000 plus a time brokerage agreement before closing.

And NEW HEIGHTS COMMUNICATIONS, LLC has closed on the sale of K284AL/HALEIWA, HI to HOCHMAN HAWAII TWO, INC. for $60,000. The primary station is listed as the buyer's Oldies KORL-F/WAIANAE-HONOLULU.

« see more Net News