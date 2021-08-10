Cline (Photo: Annelise Loughead)

NASHVILLE-based Pop producer, songwriter and artist EVAN CLINE has signed a management deal with LeANN PHELAN's LP CREATIVE MANAGEMENT.

CLINE was the producer for Pop artist KARL MICHAEL's recently released single, "Liar ft. TEDDY SWIMS," and is set to co-produce MICHAEL's upcoming EP as well as an EP for Country artist PEYTAN PORTER. The ROMANIAN-born and PENNSYLVANIA-raised CLINE has independently released three EPs of his own, titled "Origin," "Hold Back" and "Exposed," which saw some action on SIRIUSXM and APPLE MUSIC playlists. CLINE has previously collaborated with Country artists and songwriters including FILMORE, CB30, NATHAN CHAPMAN, JERRY FLOWERS, THE WARREN BROTHERS, ANDY ALBERT, DALLAS WILSON and MICHAEL WHITWORTH.

“I met EVAN over ZOOM and instantly connected with him," said PHELAN. "And then I heard his music. It blew me away. His melodies, production, songwriting and voice are all truly special. I’m excited to be on this journey with such a talented and kind soul."

“LeANN was someone I met from the start, and she really embraced my sound, and she continues to encourage me to be authentic to myself," said CLINE. "I am grateful for her, and so inspired and energized by the artist and songwriter community in NASHVILLE."

