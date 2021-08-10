Charese Fruge, Kellie Rasberry

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH" column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE talks mornings and motherhood and mojo with iHEARTMEDIA’s syndicated YOUR MORNING SHOW co-host RILEY COUTURE.

Reflecting on some of the hurdles that we can all count on facing at one time or another, COUTURE said, “If I'm honest, the challenges I've faced in this industry almost broke me more times than I can count. Of the biggest is when I realized I had picked up my entire life to become part of a radio "family" that truly was not that. It was anything but, it was toxic. Learning that radio doesn't always love you back was tough too. It's amazing and glamorous at times, incredibly fulfilling in one moment and heartbreaking in the next.”

Every week in ALL ACCESS' "WOMEN TO WATCH," CHARESE FRUGE shines the spotlight on a woman who's making a difference across the board.

