Adds FM Stick

CONNOISSEUR MEDIA LONG ISLAND has signed on a brand new FM signal at 104.7 to simulcast heritage Oldies WHLI-A (1100AM)/LONG ISLAND, with the station now becoming a 24-hour entity. WHLI-A first signed on in 1947, making it one of LONG ISLAND’s longest running radio stations. The station will continue to play music from the ‘60s and ‘70s.

CMLI GM/COO DAVID BEVINS said, “This is an incredible project for LONG ISLAND and for CONNOISSEUR MEDIA. We’re advancing this brand into the future while providing an enhanced user experience with crisper audio and round the clock music.”

« see more Net News