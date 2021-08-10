David Lovering (Photo Credit: Travis Shinn)

PIXIES will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their 1991 album, Trompe Le Monde, that will be reissued SEPTEMBER 24th on limited marbled green vinyl. When PIXIES hit the road on SEPTEMBER 10th for their special 11-date U.S. run, drummer DAVID LOVERING will be playing the drums like he hasn't been able to play them in years, and all due to a bit of serendipity.

"I've had carpal tunnel in both of my hands for years," said LOVERING. "I've been relegated to that way of life for years, just having to deal with it. Back in MARCH, 2019, when we had to cancel our world tour because of the pandemic and everything shut down, my hands had been getting worse. But, this unexpected break allowed me to have surgery on both hands, and now I really am a new man. I can do card magic better than I can remember, play drums like I haven't been able to in some time, hold an iPhone, use my metal detector and ride my bike."

Since his surgery and recovery, LOVERING, a long-time, card-carrying member of the prestigious private HOLLYWOOD club, THE MAGIC CASTLE, has also been able to launch his "Magic Monday" prestidigitation series on PIXIES' INSTAGRAM and FACEBOOK.

The band's upcoming tour kicks off in PORT CHESTER, NY on SEPTEMBER 10th and wraps up on SEPTEMBER 26th in TULSA.

« see more Net News