Lineup Changes For Shaky Knees

FOO FIGHTERS and GARBAGE have been added to ATLANTA's SHAKY KNEES, slated to take place in CENTRAL PARK, OCTOBER 22nd-24th, while STEVIE NICKS -- who just announced she is canceling all her 2021 festival dates -- and ROYAL BLOOD have been removed from the bill.

FOO FIGHTERS will headline FRIDAY night with ST. VINCENT and MAC DeMARCO. Hometown hero KILLER MIKE and RUN THE JEWELS will be top-billed SATURDAY night with ALICE COOPER, PORTUGAL. THE MAN, GARBAGE, THE HIVES and new addition THE COLLECTION. THE STROKES are SUNDAY night's main attraction, along with MODEST MOUSE PHOEBE BRIDGERS, O.A.R., DELTA SPIRIT and JOY OLADOKUN, among others.

For a complete lineup, go here.

