Former KCRW "Morning Becomes Eclectic" host CHRIS DOURIDAS is partnering with CCS RIGHTS MANAGEMENT to establish the joint venture DAYTRIPPER MUSIC PUBLISHING. The TORONTO-based company looks to expand in the U.S. by building and developing its talent roster.

The match centers on a commitment to discovering and nurturing artists and songwriters at all levels and stages in their careers, providing personalized and curated global creative opportunities, while enhancing, capitalizing, and promoting their works.

CCS RIGHTS MANAGEMENT founder/President JODIE FERNEYHOUGH commented, “As we expand into the U.S., I couldn’t be more pleased to be partnering with CHRIS, who embodies everything we envisioned as the philosophy behind CCS’ new DAYTRIPPER MUSIC PUBLISHING division. The company is centered around discovering and fostering great artists and songwriters, and CHRIS is unequivocally one of the best in the world at doing it.”

DOURIDAS' career included serving as PD and host of KCRW/LOS ANGELES' “Morning Becomes Eclectic," and later launched the station’s 24-hour online music channel ECLECTIC24, which he still programs. At KCRW, he was an early supporter of MAROON 5, BECK, THE CARDIGANS, MESHELL MDEGEOCELLO, ELIOT SMITH, FIONA APPLE, BEN FOLDS, GILLIAN WELCH and IMOGEN HEAP, among many others.

DOURIDAS also had A&R stints at GEFFEN and DREAMWORKS RECORDS, and an indie label launch with Israeli singer-songwriter OREN LAVIE, with whom he co-produced the oft-copied video for ”Her Morning Elegance” and shared his third GRAMMY nomination in 2009 for Best Music Video. His recent foray into publishing began with a joint venture at MOTHERSHIP PUBLISHING, where he signed critically acclaimed CANADIAN singer-songwriter ANDY SHAUF, together with distinguished publisher LIONEL CONWAY.

In 2010, DOURIDAS founded the now long-running bi-coastal, weekly live music series, SCHOOL NIGHT, showcasing new and up-and-coming talent to industry and early adopter music fans. Countless successful artists have debuted or played early shows on its stage, including BILLIE EILISH, DOJA CAT, DUA LIPA, LIZZO, BLACKBEAR, MICHAEL KIUWANUKA, WOLF ALICE, DERMOT KENNEDY and ALEC BENJAMIN.

In film and TV circles, DOURIDAS is best known as a two-time GRAMMY-nominated music supervisor for both "American Beauty" and "Shrek 2." Other credits include "Heat," "As Good As It Gets," "Austin Powers," "Captain Fantastic," "The Addams Family," "Flaked," "House Of Lies," and the upcoming animated features "Back To The Outback" for NETFLIX and "Blazing Samurai."

Added CCS Creative/A&R Director JORDAN HOWARD, “CHRIS is always on the cusp of what’s next andI have the utmost respect for him. Ilook forward to working together as we discover new artists and writers and bring them world-class creative opportunities.”

Said DOURIDAS, “Identifying great artistry and helping it find its way out into the world is at the heart of everything I do. An alliance with JODIE is an obvious fit. He is extremely passionate about nurturing and developing great songwriters. More than that, he has a clear vision of what he wants DAYTRIPPER to become, and I am very excited about helping him and JORDAN build it."

