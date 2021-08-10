Coming August 27th

LEMONADA MEDIA's latest podcast is a comedic show about apologies.

"I'M SORRY" is hosted by comedians HOJA LOPEZ ("GAY NEWS"), MOHANAD ELSHIEKY ("FULL FRONTAL WITH SAMANTHA BEE"), and KIKI MONIQUE ("THETALKOFSHAME" on INSTAGRAM) and will chronicle the latest social media controversies and other public and personal gaffes, debating whether to let them go or cancel the offender.

The show debuts FRIDAY (8/27) with its first two episodes.

