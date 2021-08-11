Conan

Longtime public radio host NEAL CONAN died TUESDAY (8/10) of glioblastoma at 71.

CONAN was best known for his 11 years as host of NPR's "TALK OF THE NATION"; he started in radio as an volunteer at PACIFICA Variety WBAI/NEW YORK and in news at RIVERSIDE CHURCH Jazz WRVR/NEW YORK. Joining NPR in 1977, CONAN served as a reporter, producer, Bureau Chief in LONDON and NEW YORK, and host, notably producing "ALL THINGS CONSIDERED" and variously serving as NPR's Foreign Editor, Managing Editor, and News Director.

After "TALK OF THE NATION" ended in 2013, CONAN moved to a macadamia nut farm in HAWAII where, starting in 2014, he served as a commentator on HAWAII PUBLIC RADIO's "PACIFIC NEWS MINUTE" and hosted PRX's syndicated public radio show and podcast "TRUTH, POLITICS AND POWER." He wa diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2019.

