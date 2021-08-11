Schedule Changes

The last vestiges of music programming on CINCINNATI PUBLIC RADIO Variety WVXU/CINCINNATI-WMUB/OXFORD, OH are coming off the schedule on SATURDAY (8/14), leaving the station with a full News-Talk format.

The changes include the addition of several weekend shows, including "BBC NEWSHOUR" and the returning "THE TAKEAWAY" on weekdays, "ASIAN VIEW" and the returning CBC pop culture show "Q" on weeknights, "CULTIVATING PLACE," NPR's "CODE SWITCH"/"LIFE KIT," the BBC's "THE ARTS HOUR," and "PRX REMIX" on SATURDAYS, and "A WAY WITH WORDS" and "CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET RADIO" on SUNDAYS, with several other shows changing time slots.

Exiting the lineup are music shows "ECHOES," reruns of "JAZZ WITH O.T.," and "SWING WITH BILL CARTWRIGHT," with CARTWRIGHT retiring. "JAZZ WITH O.T." reruns will air FRIDAY nights on sister WGUC-HD2, and that show and CARTWRIGHT's will be available from online archives.

