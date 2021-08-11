New Report

NIELSEN has released its latest edition of the Audio Today Report, with the headline being that radio listening is at its highest levels in 16 months in JUNE 2021 and remains the leader among all media in weekly reach.

Highlights from the report include increased audio use driven (literally) by resumption of commuting patterns and increased traffic, with 2/3 of respondents now working outside the home, an over 70% increase from SPRING 2020; the percentage of heavy AM/FM listeners listening in the car is up from last year's 28% to this year's 40%; 50% of podcast listeners listening at home; podcast consumption continues to rise; and 49% of newer podcast listeners are light listeners.

