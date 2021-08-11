New Home

MIAMI VALLEY PUBLIC MEDIA News-Talk WYSO/YELLOW SPRINGS-DAYTON, OH is getting a new home, thanks to a celebrity benefactor. Comedian DAVE CHAPPELLE, a resident of YELLOW SPRINGS, is renovating and leasing the historic UNION SCHOOL HOUSE for WYSO, which will need a new home after its lease at former owner ANTIOCH COLLEGE expires in 2023.

CURRENT.ORG reports that after the station found few options to move once the pandemic made a major capital campaign unlikely to succeed, CHAPPELLE stepped in with the offer. The project will be funded by CHAPPELLE's IRON TABLE HOLDINGS and will include a remodel of the existing building plus a 10,000-square foot addition and 1500-foot radio tower. IRON TABLE HOLDINGS will have its offices on the second floor, with WYSO on the first floor and in the basement.

« see more Net News