Jimmy Jam And Terry Lewis Named As 2021 Honorees

On SEPT. 22nd, music will return to the nation's capital as THE RECORDING ACADEMY celebrates the 20th anniversary of the GRAMMYS ON THE HILL Awards in person.

This year's awards will honor five-time GRAMMY-winning songwriters and producers JIMMY JAM and TERRY LEWIS, the duo behind iconic songs from artists like JANET JACKSON, MARY J. BLIGE, MARIAH CAREy, and BOYZ II MEN.

"The pandemic has shown us just how crucial it is for THE ACADEMY and Congress to work together to find equitable solutions that protect the music community," said RECORDING ACADEMY CEO HARVEY MASON JR. "We're thrilled to celebrate the legislators and artists who have improved the environment for creators with the return of GRAMMYS ON THE HILL — a celebration of the music community and Congress coming together to achieve policy advancements in the name of music."

