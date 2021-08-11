Fred Jacobs

JACOBS MEDIA Pres. FRED JACOBA writes, "When you work in radio, you sometimes wonder whether anyone's really paying attention.

"I'll bet many of you have experienced this before. There's a local concert announcement – a big one. You've been promoting all afternoon. You'll break the big news at 5p. At the appointed time, everything stops while you deliver the exciting concert news. And you made sure to repeat key details – the date, the venue, when tickets go on sale, etc.

"And then the next 20 calls that come into the studio are asking whether the band is coming to and/or did you just deliver a big concert announcement. It's frustrating, but very real. Listeners are often not paying attention."

