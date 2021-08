Now 'Flip 107.1'

MAX MEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic KFCO (HOT 107.1)/DENVER has kicked off a few days of stunting as the station preps to unveil new branding on THURSDAY (8/12).

Now imaged as "FLIP 107.1", on air, the station is pointing to its THURSDAY rebrand with a variety of odd formats. KFCO's website features a point to the rebrand, as well.





