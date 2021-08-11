'New' Morning Show

MERUELO MEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic KPWR (POWER 106)/LOS ANGELES has moved NICK CANNON out of mornings to middays (10a-noon). The new POWER MORNINGS show featuring MELISSA RIOS, TEDDY MORA and DJ CARISMA, is actually the show that held things down while CANNON was on hiatus after his anti-semitism remarks in JULY 2020. He was off of the morning show from JULY 2020 to FEBRUARY 2021.

KPWR middayer BRYHANA is now on air from noon - 3p. CANNON's SKYVIEW NETWORKS daily syndicated show and his weekend countdown show, CANNON'S COUNTDOWN, continues on KPWR.

« see more Net News