Werner, LeVine

SOUNDEXCHANGE has added one new marketing executive to its corporate affairs department and has promoted another to a new role.

GLOBAL CITIZEN VP/Head of Global Marketing and former VH1 marketing VP STEPHANIE WERNER has been named VP/Brand Marketing and Industry Engagement, and SOUNDEXCHANGE VP/Industry Relations BARRY LEVINE has been upped to VP/Marketing and Entertainment Partnerships. Both will report to Chief Marketing and Communications Officer ESTHER-MIREYA TEJEDA.

“SOUNDEXCHANGE is hard at work building innovative technology systems, growing our suite of fintech services and expanding our data capabilities to make the business of music more simple, efficient, and fair,” said TEJEDA. “It’s an exciting time to redefine our corporate affairs group with best-in-class industry leaders as we level-up to meet and surpass the demands of a digital-first ecosystem.”

« see more Net News