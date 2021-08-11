-
Radford Media Group KDKD-F/Clinton, MO Wins At Missouri Broadcasters Awards
by Laura Moxley
August 11, 2021 at 8:12 AM (PT)
RADFORD MEDIA GROUP owned and operated Country KDKD-F (TODAY'S COUNTRY 95.3)/CLINTON, MO brought home wins from the 2021 MISSOURI BROADCAST AWARDS this past SATURDAY (8/7). The station was nominated for Best Local Website, Air Talent/Morning Drive and Commercial Series, and placed in all three categories.
STEVE STEVENS and his morning show, “Mornings In The STIX!,” won first place for Best Air Talent/Morning Drive. For the second year, RADFORD MEDIA GROUP’s MYKDKD.com won first place for Best Local Website, and STATE FARM agent DAVIN NEWMAN won second place for Commercial Series.