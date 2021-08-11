KDKD-F/Clinton, MO

RADFORD MEDIA GROUP owned and operated Country KDKD-F (TODAY'S COUNTRY 95.3)/CLINTON, MO brought home wins from the 2021 MISSOURI BROADCAST AWARDS this past SATURDAY (8/7). The station was nominated for Best Local Website, Air Talent/Morning Drive and Commercial Series, and placed in all three categories.

STEVE STEVENS and his morning show, “Mornings In The STIX!,” won first place for Best Air Talent/Morning Drive. For the second year, RADFORD MEDIA GROUP’s MYKDKD.com won first place for Best Local Website, and STATE FARM agent DAVIN NEWMAN won second place for Commercial Series.

