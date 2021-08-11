"Set It Straight: Myths & Legends" (Photo: Courtesy of Midland)

BIG MACHINE RECORDS group MIDLAND is set to launch a new season of it weekly podcast, “Set It Straight: Myths And Legends,” on WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 25th exclusively on new partner AMAZON MUSIC. On each episode, the trio attempts to reveal the truth behind Country music tall tales.

The debut episode of the new season will feature GARTH BROOKS as a special guest discussing his marathon meet-and-greet at the 1996 FAN FAIR in NASHVILLE. Future guests include MARTINA McBRIDE, DARIUS RUCKER, WYNONNA JUDD, "Disgraceland" podcaster JAKE BRENNAN and more.

The band orginally launched the series on SPOTIFY in 2019 (NET NEWS 9/26/19).

"'Set It Straight: Myths and Legends' is a chance for us to dive into the fascinating folklore and fables in and around Country music and gives us an excuse to hang and informally chat with some of our biggest musical and artistic heroes,” said lead vocalist MARK WYSTRACH.

"This is a real-life Country CINDERELLA story: MARTINA McBRIDE went from selling merch for GARTH BROOKS to opening for GARTH BROOKS seemingly overnight,” said bass player/vocalist CAMERON DUDDY. “Is it true? We had to talk to the legend herself to find out.”

Listen to the podcast trailer here.

