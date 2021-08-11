Shock G (Photo: Twitter)

OAKLAND, CA's City Council has declared AUGUST 25, 2021 as "digital underground DAY" in honor of the late GREGORY "SHOCK G" JACOBS who died APRIL 22. (Net News 4/21). AUGUST 25 is also SHOCK G's birthday.

OAKLAND City Councilmember LOREN TAYLOR commented, "The shockwaves produced by SHOCK G and digital underground continue to reverberate across the globe with its epicenter right here in OAKLAND. Their significant influence on OAKLAND's arts, culture, and music scene is unquestionable just like their positive impact on so many lives of people of all cultures and generations."

« see more Net News