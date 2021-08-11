MTV has released its nominations for the 2021 VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS and JUSTIN BIEBER and MEGAN THEE STALLION lead with 7 and 6 nominations, respectively. BILLIE EILISH, BTS, DOJA CAT, DRAKE, GIVEON, LIL NAS X and OLIVIA RODRIGO earned 5 nominations apiece.

The 2021 VMAs are in NEW YORK and will air live from BARCLAYS CENTER on SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 12 across MTV's platforms in 180 countries and territories. The show will simulcast on CMT, COMEDY CENTRAL, LOGO, MTV2, NICKELODEON, PARAMOUNT NETWORK, POP, TV LAND, VH1 and THE CW NETWORK.

Today (8/11), begins fan voting across 14 gender-neutral categories including “Video of the Year,” “Artist of the Year,” “Best Collaboration” and more at vma.mtv.com through FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 3. Voting for “Best New Artist” will remain active into the show on SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 12. Nominations for social categories including “Best Group” and “Song of Summer” will be announced at a later date.

