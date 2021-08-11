Celebrating 20 Years In Syndication

AUGUST marks 20 years of syndication for YEA NETWORKS' THE KIDD KRADDICK MORNING SHOW. In 2001, the DALLAS-based show signed with PREMIERE NETWORKS for national syndication. Co-hosts KELLIE RASBERRY and BIG AL MACK are still with the show, which now also includes J-SI CHAVEZ, ANA CASTILLEJOS and PART-TIME JUSTIN.

Now, the show is self-syndicated by YEA NETWORKS, the company KRADDICK founded, and it's distributed by WESTWOOD ONE to nearly 70 markets.

KELLIE RASBERRY commented, "I always admired KIDD's ability to predict what was going to be the next big thing. Twenty years ago, he had a gut feeling that syndication was where radio was headed. Because I trusted KIDD's instincts more than my own, I jumped right in with him. His vision for what the show could be was bigger than anything I had ever imagined, and I'm so glad he lived long enough to see that he was right! We miss KIDD every single day, but it's when we hit huge milestones like this that it stings a little more."

iHEARTRADIO-LOUISIANA Area SVPP BOB MURPHY added, "Seems like just yesterday that we signed to become the first affiliate of the KIDD KRADDICK MORNING SHOW back in SUMMER 2001. Two decades later, the KRADDICK show is still a key part of waking up BATON ROUGE and we are proud of our many years of success together."

The show is planning anniversary celebrations in many of their original markets this Fall.

For information on THE KIDD KRADDICK MORNING SHOW reach out to SCOTT KERR at YEA NETWORKS at (843) 270-2836 or scott@yeanetworks.com.

Signing With Premiere In 2001: Scott Robb, Carol Kraddick, Kellie Rasberry, Kidd Kraddick, Kraig Kitchin, Big Al Mack, Tom Schumer

Kid Kraddick Morning Show Today: Big Al Mack, Part-Time Justin, Ana Castillejos, Kellie Rasberry, J-Si Chavez

« see more Net News