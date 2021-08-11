-
52nd Annual GMA Dove Award Nominees Announced
by Todd Stach
August 11, 2021 at 10:27 AM (PT)
The GOSPEL MUSIC ASSOCIATION announced nominees for the 52ND ANNUAL GMA DOVE AWARDS. Voted on by the GMA Professional Membership, this year’s nominees were chosen from over 4,600 submitted entries.
GMA Pres. JACKIE PATILLO shared, “We are thrilled to welcome back the in-person DOVE AWARDS this year and equally excited about our impressive list of nominees. As we continue to celebrate the immense creativity and diversity within our community, we’re looking forward to an awards program this year’s nominees deserve.”
Here are some of the nominations in Contemporary Christian:
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
ELEVATION WORSHIP
FOR KING & COUNTRY
LAUREN DAIGLE
PHIL WICKHAM
ZACH WILLIAMS
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
BRANDON LAKE
CAIN
DANTE BOWE
HOPE DARST
MAVERICK CITY MUSIC
POP/CONTEMPORARY ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Chris Tomlin & Friends – CHRIS TOMLIN
Holy Water – WE THE KINGDOM
Inhale (exhale) – MERCYME
No Stranger – NATALIE GRANT
To Love A Fool – CORY ASBURY
For GMA members, voting runs (8/19-26). The GMA Dove Awards are scheduled to happen live and in person in NASHVILLE, TN, (10/19) and the broadcast will air exclusively on TRINITY BROADCASTING NETWORK, FRIDAY (10/22) at 8PM ET and then again at 10PM ET.
For the full list of nominees go here.