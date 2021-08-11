Dove Awards On TV 10/22

The GOSPEL MUSIC ASSOCIATION announced nominees for the 52ND ANNUAL GMA DOVE AWARDS. Voted on by the GMA Professional Membership, this year’s nominees were chosen from over 4,600 submitted entries.

GMA Pres. JACKIE PATILLO shared, “We are thrilled to welcome back the in-person DOVE AWARDS this year and equally excited about our impressive list of nominees. As we continue to celebrate the immense creativity and diversity within our community, we’re looking forward to an awards program this year’s nominees deserve.”





Here are some of the nominations in Contemporary Christian:

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

ELEVATION WORSHIP

FOR KING & COUNTRY

LAUREN DAIGLE

PHIL WICKHAM

ZACH WILLIAMS

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

BRANDON LAKE

CAIN

DANTE BOWE

HOPE DARST

MAVERICK CITY MUSIC

POP/CONTEMPORARY ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Chris Tomlin & Friends – CHRIS TOMLIN

Holy Water – WE THE KINGDOM

Inhale (exhale) – MERCYME

No Stranger – NATALIE GRANT

To Love A Fool – CORY ASBURY

For GMA members, voting runs (8/19-26). The GMA Dove Awards are scheduled to happen live and in person in NASHVILLE, TN, (10/19) and the broadcast will air exclusively on TRINITY BROADCASTING NETWORK, FRIDAY (10/22) at 8PM ET and then again at 10PM ET.



For the full list of nominees go here.

