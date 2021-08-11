Shannon Cosgrove (Photo Credit: Jake Whitener)

SHORE FIRE MEDIA welcomes SHANNON COSGROVE as a Sr. AE. COSGROVE joins from GIRLIE ACTION MEDIA where she served as Sr. Publicist since 2018.

“SHANNON is a passionate music fan with broad media and entertainment experience," said SHORE FIRE SVP REBECCA SHAPIRO. Her background, which includes PR firms, the record industry and journalism, gives her the depth of knowledge and range of skills needed to navigate our fluid media landscape. SHANNON will be a great addition to our staff and we’re excited to have her on board."

COSGROVE added, "I'm thrilled to join the SHORE FIRE team. I truly admire their longstanding legacy of implementing innovative strategies and building careers for new and established acts of the highest caliber. I look forward to being a part of that dedication and vision."

She will be based in the company’s BROOKLYN office.

« see more Net News