JON MCTAGGART's replacement as President/CEO of AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA GROUP is JEAN TAYLOR, former TAYLOR CORP. Pres./CEO and STAR TRIBUNE MEDIA Board Chair and daughter of TWIN CITIES business giant GLEN TAYLOR, owner of TALYOR CORP., the STAR TRIBUNE, and the MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES. TAYLOR will take over from MCTAGGART, who announced his departure last SEPTEMBER as the company reeled from the fallout from sexual harassment allegations against "A PRAIRIE HOME COMPANION" host GARRISON KEILLOR and other controversies, on AUGUST 23rd.

"Our goal throughout this seven month process was to identify and select a strategic leader with a passion for public media, a commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion and a vision that will inspire our employees, listeners and donors," said Board member and Search Committee Chair JIM DWYER. "We are confident JEAN embodies these attributes and priorities and believe she is the right leader to take APMG forward."

"It is an exciting and critical time for public media, with tremendous opportunities to deliver quality journalism in new ways, connect with new audiences and more intentionally serve diverse communities," said TAYLOR. "I am honored to lead this organization alongside the talented team at APMG."

"JEAN is a visionary leader, with an exceptional combination of skills and experiences to bring to her new role," said Vice Chair MARY BRAINERD. "She is someone who leads with her values, who cares deeply about the role of public media and its importance. She is a listener, and she is a learner. Her deep roots in our region, her experience in media and digital technologies and her understanding of APMG are important assets for our future."

APMG is the parent of AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA, MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO, and SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PUBLIC RADIO.

