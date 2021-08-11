Rigler (Photo:Safford Motley PLC)

NASHVILLE-based entertainment law practice SAFFORD MOTLEY PLC welcomes Associate Attorney LEXIE RIGLER to the firm. RIGLER brings her experience in the areas of entertainment, intellectual property and business law to the firm that represents songwriters, recording artists, record labels, publishers, executives and more.

SAFFORD MOTLEY PLC’s SCOTT STAFFORD said, “LEXIE is an incredibly bright young attorney with an exceptional work ethic. [Partner] JONATHAN [MOTLEY] and I are thrilled to have someone of her caliber join our team.”

Prior to joining SAFFORD MOTLEY PLC, RIGLER was the Business Affairs Manager for YAMAHA CORPORATION OF AMERICA in its artist relations division. She also served in an event-based employee role for the COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION for four years, where she handled on-site musician compliance paperwork for CMA FEST.

« see more Net News