Sold

MORCOM BROADCASTING, LLC is selling Adult Hits KTUG (JACK FM 105.1)/HUDSON-RIVERTON, WY to KAIROS BROADCASTING, LLC for $160,750 ($15,000 cash, the rest in a 60 month promissory note) plus a time brokerage agreement before closing.

In other filings with the FCC, SUNNYLANDS BROADCASTING LLC is selling Oldies KHCV (CV 104.3)/MECCA, CA and K226BT/INDIO, CA to IGLESIA PENTECOSTAL VISPERA DEL FIN for $500,000 ($10,000 deposit, $40,000 cash at closing, $450,000 in a promissory note) plus an LMA before closing. The buyer flipped KHCV to Spanish Contemporary Christian on AUGUST 2nd using its LA ESTACIÓN DE LA FAMILIA format.

FAMILY LIFE BROADCASTING, INC. has applied for an STA to operate WJTF/PANAMA CITY, FL with reduced power due to a transmitter tube failure.

CAMAX COMMUNICATION GROUP, INC. has requested a Silent STA for WTKE-A/MILTON, FL due to loss of its programming source.

And VERNON R. BALDWIN, INC. has closed on the sale of Contemporary Christian WNLT (K-LOVE)/DELHI HILLS-CINCINNATI, OH; WKLN (K-LOVE)/WILMINGTON, OH; and WVRB/WILMORE-LEXINGTON, KY to EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION for $7.107 million.

