The platinum certification of MORGAN WALLEN’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” marked the only Country album certified by the RIAA in JULY, but plenty of Country (and Country-adjacent) singles earned platinum and gold status last month. They include two multi-platinum singles from SAM HUNT. His “Body Like A Back Road” crossed the threshold into nine-times platinum sales (nine million units), while “Break Up In A Small Town” went quintuple platinum.

Earning double platinum certifications were INGRID ANDRESS’ “More Hearts Than Mine,” and COLE SWINDELL’s “Ain’t Worth The Whiskey” and “Middle Of A Memory.” SWINDELL also went platinum with “Love You Too Late.”

MARTINA McBRIDE has a trio of songs certified platinum, “Concrete Angel,” “This One’s For The Girls” and “Independence Day,” as well as the gold-certified “A Broken Wing.” ERIC CHURCH had a pair of platinum tracks, “The Outsiders” and “Kill A Word,” as well as gold-certified “Jack Daniels.”

Here are the month’s additional platinum-certified singles:

Lauren Alaina, “Road Less Traveled”

Dierks Bentley, “Free And Easy Down The Road I Go”

Nelly and Florida Georgia Line, “Lil Bit”





And these are the singles certified gold in JULY:

Conway Twitty, “Tight Fittin’ Jeans,” “That’s My Job” and “I’d Love To Lay You Down”

Dierks Bentley, “Lot Of Leavin’ Left To Do”

Diplo, Thomas Rhett & Young Thug, “Dance With Me”

Dan + Shay, “Glad You Exist”

Thomas Rhett & Kane Brown, “On Me (feat. Ava Max)”

Carly Pearce, “Next Girl”

