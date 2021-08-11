Ray Michaels

EAGLE COMMUNICATIONS has named RAY MICHAELS Operations Manager, overseeing day-to-day at the company's four locally programmed GREAT BEND, KS, radio stations. RAY will also take on the PD role at Classic Rock KVGB (B104.3 THE POINT)/GREAT BEND.

MICHAELS' programming experience began in 1994 as PD at KHTO (HOT 108.7) and KZRQ (Z106.7)/SPRINGFIELD, MO. From 2004-2011, he programmed top-rated radio stations KICT (T95) and KFXJ (THE FOX)/WICHITA, KS. Most recently and up until last year, RAY was OM at a four-station TOWNSQUARE MEDIA cluster in GRAND JUNCTION, CO.

Said MICHAELS about coming to GREAT BEND, “I’m excited and pleased to be a part of what most would agree is one of the best broadcast companies in the MIDWEST. I’m looking forward to being able to contribute and help improve an already outstanding organization.”

Said GM MATT ALTHOUSE, “I’m thrilled RAY will be joining our team. He brings some legendary experience to our market and will help uphold our high standards for broadcast excellence.”

Reach out to MICHAELS at (620) 792-3647. To inquire about promotional opportunities, feel free to reach out by phone at (620) 792-3647 or email at ray.michaels@eagleradio.net.

