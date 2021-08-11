Tod Tucker, R.I.P.

Everyone at ALL ACCESS is terribly saddened to report the untimely passing of veteran radio programmer and CENLA BROADCASTING/ALEXANDRIA, LA OM TOD TUCKER YESTERDAY (8/11) following the onset of viral pneumonia as the result of COVID-19. TOD was 60 years old.

His sister, TAMARA TUCKER, told ALL ACCESS, “He was on the phone with his son and grandsons. We want to thank everyone for your prayers. We will have a memorial service here in CORPUS CHRISTI at a later time. TOD’s wishes were to be buried in OKLAHOMA, so TOD will be buried in NOBLE, OK.

“I would like to thank the doctors and nurses at DOCTOR’s REGIONAL for taking such good care of him these last several days," she added. "Please keep our family in your prayers. The funeral should be sometime next week. He was the best big brother. I am going to miss him so much.”

ALL ACCESS President/Publisher JOEL DENVER added, “I am shocked and just beside myself that TOD is gone. I’ve known TOD for at least three decades and he loved radio … loved everything about it, and he was a tireless professional. Always upbeat, always with a good word. The world lost a very good man with a big heart and a smile for days that lit up the room. He was a true original. He will be deeply missed by so many.”

TUCKER had on-air stops at KRBE/HOUSTON, COX/TULSA, OK, and became PD at COX Top 40 and Hot ACs WPUP & WGMG/ATHENS, GA, then onto KRMG/TULSA, KHTT & KBEZ/TULSA, KRUF/SHREVEPORT, and PD at TYLER MEDIA/OKC’s KOMA, KMGL and KRXO before joining CENLA as OM of Top 40 KQID (Q93), Country KRRV, Classic Rock KZMZ, Urban AC (Kiss 98.7), News/Talk KSYL, Sports ESPN 94.7, AC (MAGIC 100.9) and Classic Hits K-DIXIE.

In addition to his sister, TOD is also survived by his son, TIM TUCKER, grandsons CHRISTOPHER TUCKER, JOSHUA WRIGHT and TAGEN TUCKER, and family member BETH DILL.

