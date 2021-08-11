A Special Night

PREMIERE NETWORKS syndicated R&B nighttime host of "THE SWEAT HOTEL" KEITH SWEAT, will have OSCAR/GRAMMY Award-winning actress/singer JENNIFER HUDSON as a co-host in the second hour of the program. It will take place TONIGHT (8/12).

HUDSON’s latest film, “RESPECT," hits theaters this FRIDAY (8/13). The movie is about the life and career of ARETHA FRANKLIN. SWEAT will talk to HUDSON about her career and performance in the ARETHA FRANKLIN biopic as the “QUEEN OF SOUL.”

