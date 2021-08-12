Grace And Merlot

The syndicated TODD STARNES SHOW has promoted call screener and STARNES MEDIA GROUP News-Talk KWAM-A-W300DE (THE MIGHTY 990)/MEMPHIS News Anchor GRACE BAKER to Executive Producer. BAKER is a former game day editor at SB NATION, covering the MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES.

“GRACE is beloved by our listeners,” said STARNES. “She’s got solid news judgment, a quick wit and we are blessed to have her running the show.”

