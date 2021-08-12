Extension

The TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS and iHEARTMEDIA have inked a five-year extension of their game broadcast deal.

The extension, keeping the SUPER BOWL LV champions' game broadcasts on Sports WDAE-A-W237CW/TAMPA and Active Rock WXTB (98 ROCK)/TAMPA, was quietly announced on the air and in a tweet on WEDNESDAY (8/11). No additional terms were announced.

So proud to be the HOME for @Buccaneers football. ROCK & Football are the meat and potatoes of life baby! #GoBucs #ChampaBay 🤘🏻 https://t.co/12mhJj6Ios — 98ROCK TAMPA BAY🤘🏻 (@98rocktampabay) August 11, 2021

