Tampa Bay Buccaneers, iHeartMedia Ink Five Year Contract Extension
by Perry Michael Simon
The TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS and iHEARTMEDIA have inked a five-year extension of their game broadcast deal.
The extension, keeping the SUPER BOWL LV champions' game broadcasts on Sports WDAE-A-W237CW/TAMPA and Active Rock WXTB (98 ROCK)/TAMPA, was quietly announced on the air and in a tweet on WEDNESDAY (8/11). No additional terms were announced.
