MAX MEDIA/DENVER has flipped Top 40/Rhythmic KFCO (HOT 107.1) back to Rhythmic AC as FLO 107.1. Newly hired Operations Dir. ADRIAN "A.D." SCOTT, who formerly programmed MERUELO MEDIA Rhythmic AC KDAY-KDEY/LOS ANGELES, is heading up programming hit records from 'Back N' Tha Day & Today' for FLO 107.1. The station had spent several days stunting as FLIP 107.1 (NET NEWS 8/11)

SCOTT commented, "It was clear to us that the FLO brand has value, and we want to target a broader audience. This station provides us with a unique opportunity to reach a larger audience, that the Front Range was underserved."

MAX MEDIA/DENVER Pres./GM SEAN RHOADS added, "Adrian (A.D.) Scott is the right executive to lead the very challenging task of keeping “FLO” true to its back in the day to today roots. I feel that FLO will be a great representation of the diverse cultural melting pot of the area it represents. Music is a universal language."

