CUMULUS MEDIA Urban WWWZ (Z93 JAMZ)/CHARLESTON, SC will broadcast live 2-5p (ET) from BERKELEY HIGH SCHOOL in MONCKS CORNER, SC on SATURDAY, AUGUST 14th. The City of CHARLESTON is recognizing the day as “CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD DAY."

PREMIERE NETWORKS syndicated BREAKFAST CLUB co-host CHARLAMAGNE is a native of MONCKS CORNER and began his radio career at Z93 JAMZ as an intern. He will be on hand for the broadcast of the "CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD’S 5TH ANNUAL BACKPACK/SCHOOL SUPPLY GIVEAWAY & FISH FRY."

PD KATHY BROWN said, “We are so excited to celebrate all the great accomplishments of CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD, and what he gives to the MONCKS CORNER community with free backpacks. Many kids will be able to start the school year off right, courtesy of Dr. CHARLAMAGNE."

