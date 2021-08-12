Outspoken journalist SOLEDAD O'BRIEN will be honored by the RADIO TELEVISION DIGITAL NEWS ASSOCIATION (RTDNA) with its 2021 JOHN F. HOGAN Distinguished Service Award at RTDNA21 in DENVER SEPTEMBER 23--24. O'BRIEN currently runs her own multiplatform news production company, hosts the TV show "MATTER OF FACT WITH SOLEDAD O'BRIEN" for HEARST TELEVISION and the podcast "VERY OPINIONATED WITH SOLEDAD O'BRIEN" for QUAKE MEDIA, and serves as a reporter on HBO's "REAL SPORTS WITH BRYANT GUMBEL."

“SOLEDAD O’BRIEN isn’t afraid to speak truth to power at the front line of history,” said RTDNA Executive Dir. DAN SHELLEY. “She believes everyone has an important story to tell and is passionate about giving vulnerable populations a voice.”

