GEN MEDIA PARTNERS has promoted ANN-MARIE FIGUEIRA from VP/Regional Sales & Hispanic Specialist to SVP/Hispanic Platforms and Multicultural Initiatives.

“No one in national radio sales has a better handle on the Hispanic market than ANN-MARIE,” said CEO KEVIN GARRITY. “ANN-MARIE is passionate about Hispanic radio and its listeners and understands the nuanced differences within the sub-cultures of the U.S. Hispanic population. Moreover, she excels at working with advertisers and agencies to help them navigate the complex diversity of the Hispanic culture so they can target their message in relevant content. I’m delighted that we have someone of ANN-MARIE’s level of expertise within our organization.”

“The Hispanic market is not homogenous,” added FIGUEIRA. “You cannot use a one-size-fits-all approach. Different levels of assimilation and acculturation, different language preferences, country of origin, and where cultural groups settle are key factors to campaign success. I’m looking forward to working with our nationwide sales team to drive revenue for our Hispanic radio partners.”

