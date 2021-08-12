Ballance (Photo: LinkedIn)

iHEARTMEDIA ST. LOUIS VP/Sales LISA BALLANCE is heading south to serve as SVP/Sales at iHEARTMEDIA HUNTSVILLE, AL. BALLANCE previously served as Sales Mgr. at iHEARTMEDIA NASHVILLE, and began her career at iHEARTMEDIA predecessor CLEAR CHANNEL's FAIRBANKS, AK cluster. She will report to iHEARTMEDIA ALABAMA Area Pres. RAY QUINN.

The cluster includes Country WDRM, News-Talk WBHP-A-WHOS-A-W273CX (THE BIG TALKER) Classic Hits WQRV (100.3 THE RIVER), Top 40 WQRV-HD2-W293AH (106.5 KISS FM), Alternative WQRV-HD3- W225AH (ALT 92.9), and Classic Rock WTAK.

“We are excited that LISA will be leading our sales efforts in HUNTSVILLE and bringing her talents to the entire ALABAMA area,” said QUINN. “LISA’s unique skills and broad media knowledge will benefit both our employees and our clients.”

“LISA has done an exceptional job leading and working for us in both our NASHVILLE and ST. LOUIS markets and will be a fantastic addition to HUNTSVILLE and the ALABAMA area,” said Division Pres. SHOSH ABROMOVICH. “She knows the market and the region well and will fit right into the team culture that RAY QUINN has developed for the area.”

“I am thrilled to join iHEARTMEDIA’s HUNTSVILLE team and be back in the SOUTH,” said BALLANCE. “It will be great working again with some old friends and making some new ones too. The HUNTSVILLE market is growing fast and has so much hidden potential that I can’t wait to tap into and get started!”

