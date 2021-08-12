Out March 7th

DOLLY PARTON has partnered with author JAMES PATTERSON to co-author a novel, the first such project for the singer-songwriter. "Run, Rose, Run" will be published by LITTLE, BROWN AND COMPANY on MARCH 7th, 2022. PARTON will simultaneously release an album of the same name, consisting of 12 original songs she was inspired by the book to write, record and produce. The novel also includes lyrics to the songs, which are essential to the story. This dual release will mark the first time a #1 bestselling author and an entertainment icon have collaborated on a book and an album.

Set in NASHVILLE, "Run, Rose, Run" tells the story of "a young woman who comes to Country music’s capital city to pursue her music-making dreams," according to PR materials. "The source of her heart-wrenching songs is a brutal secret she has done everything to hide. But the past she has fled is reaching out to control her future—even if it means destroying everything she has worked for. "

PARTON’s companion album will be released on her own BUTTERFLY RECORDS in partnership with another record label that has yet to be determined.

PATTERSON said, “It’s been an honor—and a hell of a lot of fun—to work with the inimitable DOLLY PARTON, whom I’ve long admired for her music, her storytelling, and her enormous generosity. The mind-blowing thing about this project is that reading the novel is enhanced by listening to the album and vice versa. It’s a really unique experience that I know readers (and listeners) will love.”

PARTON said, “I cannot be more excited about the release of my very first novel, ‘Run, Rose, Run,’ with the great JAMES PATTERSON. I also have a new album to go along with the book. All new songs were written based on the characters and situations in the book. I hope you enjoy the book and the songs as much as we’ve enjoyed putting it all together!”

"Run, Rose, Run" will be published simultaneously in hardcover, ebook, and audiobook, and is now available for preorder here.

