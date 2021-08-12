Ellis

Former DONALD TRUMP campaign attorney JENNA ELLIS, a member of the legal team assembled to attempt to overturn the 2020 election based on TRUMP's lies that he actually won, has been given a podcast by SALEM PODCAST NETWORK. Her podcast will start SEPTEMBER 13th.

SALEM's press release calls ELLIS a "constitutional law attorney," although reports in the NEW YORK TIMES and WALL STREET JOURNAL note that ELLIS has little background in practicing constitutional law.

In the release, SVP/Spoken Word PHIL BOYCE said, “At SPN we like to find podcasters like JENNA who want to change the world for good. With her strong Christian faith, combined with a rock solid legal mind, she brings something unique and special to our network. Like all of our podcasters, you learn something every day from JENNA, and we can’t wait to get her started.”

"I am so excited to join the SALEM PODCAST NETWORK Family and add to their incredible lineup of voices for biblical truth and conservative policy,” said ELLIS, recently in the news for mocking and misgendering CAITLYN JENNER. “I get questions daily from concerned citizens all over the country on various issues, and this podcast will focus on my answers and analysis of cultural and legal issues and how to think through them from a Christian, conservative, and constitutional framework.”

« see more Net News