New Board Officers

The ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) and its philanthropic arm, ACM LIFTING LIVES, have elected new officers for the 2021-2022 term. Stepping into these roles for the ACM are: Chair LORI BADGETT (CITY NATIONAL BANK), Vice-Chair CHUCK ALY (COUNTRY AIRCHECK), VP EBIE McFARLAND (ESSENTIAL BROADCAST MEDIA), Treasurer CARMEN ROMANO (FBMM), Sergeant-at-Arms GAYLE HOLCOMB (WME), Parliamentarian PAUL MOORE (PGM CONNECTIONS) and Secretary TOMMY MOORE (ACM).

Taking on those roles for ACM LIFTING LIVES are: Chair TROY VOLLHOFFER (PREMIER GLOBAL PRODUCTION), Vice-Chair LORIE LYTLE (FRIDRICH & CLARK REALTY), VP DANIEL MILLER (FUSION MUSIC), Treasurer DUANE CLARK (FBMM) and Secretary TAYLOR WOLF (ACM LIFTING LIVES).

“After the year the music industry has gone through, we have been so proud of what the ACADEMY and ACM LIFTING LIVES staff, boards, artists, partners and our community have been able to accomplish," said past ACM Chair ED WARM and past ACM LIFTING LIVES Chair PAUL BARNABEE in a joint statement. "It was incredible to have a front seat view of the dedication to bringing live music to the forefront both virtually and through our television screens, as well as aid to those in need during an ever-changing time. We look forward to the great future that is in store for both historic organizations, and we’re so proud to have ACM and ACM LIFTING LIVES Boards in the hands of LORI BADGETT and TROY VOLLHOFFER, respectively."

