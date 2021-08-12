Worsham (Photo: Jason Myers )

CHARLIE WORSHAM has been named as the newest Artist Ambassador for the CMA FOUNDATION, the COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION's philanthropic arm.

“CHARLIE has been committed to helping students get excited about and stay involved with music for as long as I’ve known him,” says CMA Foundation Executive Dir. TIFFANY KERNS. ”From his ‘Donuts & Jam’ fan club parties during CMA FEST benefitting the QUEST CENTER FOR ART & COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT to his Follow Your Heart Arts Program and scholarship, CHARLIE is hugely passionate for this cause. I know his involvement will help us further our mission to serve even more students and educators.”

“From the MISSISSIPPI Delta to the halls of power in our nation’s capital, I’ve been proud to work alongside the CMA FOUNDATION to advocate for music education," said WORSHAM. “It is critical that we offer the next generation a chance to discover themselves through the power of music.”

As a CMA FOUNDATION Artist Ambassador, WORSHAM will participate in a virtual panel that will be shared with TENNESSEE MUSIC EDUCATION ASSOCIATION (TNMEA) membership later this month. Joined by his mother, SHERRY WORSHAM, and TNMEA Advocacy/Government Relations Chair CHRISTOPHER K. DYE, the group will discuss the life-changing impact of music on young people, specifically in rural communities. SHERRY and CHARLIE have witnessed this positive impact first-hand following their 2016 launch of the Follow Your Heart Arts Program, a music education and advocacy program located in rural MISSISSIPPI available to elementary and high school students free of charge.

He joins previously announced ambassadors JIMMIE ALLEN, RUSSELL DICKERSON, LINDSAY ELL, MADDIE & TAE, ASHLEY McBRYDE and CAITLYN SMITH in the program.

