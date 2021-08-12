-
Montana Broadcaster, FCC Agree To Consent Decree To Settle Public File Violations
by Perry Michael Simon
August 12, 2021 at 10:18 AM (PT)
NEW MEDIA BROADCASTERS, INC. is the latest radio licensee to agree to a Consent Decree with the FCC to resolve online public file violations.
The agreement settles violations at Classic Hits KOJM-A (THE ROCK)/HAVRE, MT and Hot AC KRYK (SUNNY 101)/CHINOOK, MT with the creation and implementation of a compliance plan but without a fine.