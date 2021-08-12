From Radio To Podcast

DOUG STEPHAN's syndicated astrology/psychic show "YOUR HIDDEN POWER" has left broadcast radio syndication and will now be a weekly podcast under the new name "ZODIAC MAGIC." The series is hosted by STEPHAN with astrologer LAURA BANKS and psychic/medium MARY O'MALLEY.

STEPHAN said, “In this era of many questions, and few good answers, more and more Americans are turning to the world of the heretofore unknown and misunderstood. But people are finding answers, real help from what used to be taboo sources.”

