"Gibson: The Scene" to premiere 8/19 at 9p (CT)

CIRCLE NETWORK, in collaboration with GIBSON TV, will launch a new television series called "GIBSON: THE SCENE" set to premiere at 9p (CT) on THURSDAY, AUGUST 19th. The 10-episode series will air on THURSDAYS through OCTOBER 21st. "THE SCENE" first premiered on GIBSON TV.

Hosted by MARK AGNESI, GIBSON BRANDS Dir./Brand Experience, "GIBSON: THE SCENE," will venture through historic music venues in NASHVILLE and LOS ANGELES, with behind-the-scenes tours of notable locations including NASHVILLE's GRAND OLE OPRY HOUSE, RCA STUDIO A, THIRD MAN RECORDS and many more. Viewers will also get a tour of the GIBSON factory in NASHVILLE and the new GIBSON GARAGE.

“It’s an absolute honor and dream to take people through some of the most hallowed halls Country music has to offer,” said AGNESI. “The first season of 'GIBSON: THE SCENE' takes us through iconic spaces, hidden gems and everything in between. I can’t wait for our fans to hear about some of the incredible moments that have happened in these settings and add them to their list of places to visit as the entertainment world continues to get back to performing.”

“We are thrilled to partner with GIBSON, a truly iconic brand, and show our viewers fresh perspectives of these beloved locations in new, more intimate ways,” said EVAN HAIMAN, CIRCLE NETWORK SVP/Content. “We’re looking forward to seeing MARK and his team show us these historic halls, but also illustrate how inextricably linked Country music is to GIBSON guitars.”

