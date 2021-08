Brant Hansen Stopped By

SMARTRADIO SUITE's show, THE BRANT HANSEN SHOW, has expanded on EVANGEL SCHOOLS INC. Contemporary Christian WJIE/LOUISVILLE, KY at nights.



“I've been a longtime fan of THE BRANT HANSEN SHOW. I couldn’t be more excited to have him as part of the WJIE family,” said GM TROY MILES.



THE BRANT HANSEN SHOW is now heard on over 200 stations in AMERICA.



Pictured left to right: PD & Mornings JIM GALIPEAU, GM TROY MILES, BRANT HANSEN, Afternoons BILL LAWSON

« see more Net News