Requiring Vaccinations For Attendance

AEG PRESENTS, the country's second leading concert promoter, will require proof of vaccination for entry into its owned and operated clubs, theatres and festivals, including NEW YORK's WEBSTER HALL and BROOKLYN STEEL, L.A.'s THE ROXY and EL REY THEATRE; LAS VEGAS' THE THEATER AT RESORTS WORLD, DOVER, DE's FIREFLY MUSIC FESTIVAL, THE NEW ORLEANS JAZZ & HERITAGE FESTIVAL (since postponed) and COACHELLA MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL in INDIO, CA.

The move follows news that LIVE NATION will give artists the option to require proof of vaccination or negative test for any shows in the U.S., and will make it mandatory for any staff at those events or in company offices (NET NEWS, 8/9).

Commented AEG PRESENTS Chairman/Chief Executive JAY MARCIANO, “Just a few weeks ago, we were optimistic about where our business, and country, were heading. The DELTA variant, combined with vaccine hesitancy, is pushing us in the wrong direction again. We realize that some people might look at this as a dramatic step, but it’s the right one. We also are aware that there might be some initial pushback, but I’m confident and hopeful that, at the end of the day, we will be on the right side of history and doing what’s best for artists, fans, and live event workers.”

"The date was chosen specifically to allow time for any eligible unvaccinated ticketholders and staff to reach fully vaccinated status should they choose to do so," a release announcing the policy reads. "Leading up to OCTOBER 1st, AEG PRESENTS will be implementing a policy of showing proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of show date where permitted."

"The message we want to send is simple and clear: the only way to be as safe as possible is to require everyone to be vaccinated. And we’re confident that others who haven’t been ready to make this full commitment yet will follow our lead.”

Added MARCIANO, "Our hope is that our pro-active stance encourages people to do the right thing and get vaccinated. We’ve already had to deliver bad news about JAZZFEST this week; I think everyone can agree that we don’t want concerts to go away again, and this is the best way to keep that from happening."

